Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has defended Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam despite the team's inability to register even a single win in the current season of the Pakistan Super League. The Kings lost to Multan Sultans on Wednesday, to register their 8th loss in as many matches in PSL 2022. When asked whether the team needs a change in leadership next season, Butt used examples of great captains like MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting to explain his point.

Butt said that Karachi Kings as a team lack balance and that is the reason why they are performing poorly.

"I wouldn't say that. He (Babar) is also the captain of Pakistan. Now, if you make MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting the captain of Bangladesh, they won't become world champions. If you have to bring some change, you need to be patient.

"In franchise cricket, if you don't have the right balance in your squad, you can't do much. And Babar has got these players hardly a week before the start of the tournament. You don't have specialists in the side, so it doesn't matter how strong a planner you are," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Butt cited the presence of too many all-rounders and lack of specialists as the major reason for Karachi's struggles.

"From what I've seen, almost every key player barring one or two is an all-rounder in the Karachi side. Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan.. you don't have a proper pace bowler or an outright leg-spinner, who can be a wicket-taker. They lack specialist batters who can score big runs. If you have 7-8 all-rounders in a 11-member team, you can't do much. This is a game of specialists, not of all-rounders," said Butt.

