Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named in the 15-member squad for Champions Trophy 2025 but his availability will completely be dependent on his fitness. Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the final Test match against Australia in Sydney and was unable to bowl on the final day of the encounter. During the press conference on Saturday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that they are still waiting on Bumrah's fitness and his status will be clear to the BCCI in early February. For Champions Trophy. February 13 is the final date when teams can make changes to their squads.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said in the press conference.

Rohit's opening partner Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for England ODIs and the eight-team ICC marquee tournament.

For the three ODIs against England, seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been included. There's no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj though, as India have opted to go with left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh.

There are also places in the team for young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was out of action since October last year due to a hernia surgery.

India will be playing three ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad, before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

India are in Group A and will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, as they didn't get permission from the government to travel to Pakistan. India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, after which they play against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, before facing New Zealand on March 2.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (only for England series).

(With IANS inputs)