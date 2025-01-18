Jasprit Bumrah was included while fellow fast bowler Mohammed Shami made a comeback as India announced their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the competition with Shubman Gill acting as his deputy. "We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February from BCCI's medical team," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during the press conference. The same squad will also take on England in the three-match ODI series with Harshit Rana included for the ODI series only keeping Bumrah's fitness in mind.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will be the two wicketkeepers for both Champions Trophy and the England ODI series. There's no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj though, as India have opted to go with left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Before the ICC Champions Trophy, India will play a three-match ODI series against England which will be kickstarting on February 6.

Before the ODIs, a five-match T20I series against England will start from January 22 onwards. The five-match T20I series will commence on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2.

India's squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

