Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India's Champions Trophy squad beginning on February 19. His inclusion, though, is subject to him being fit in time for the tournament, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressing optimism on his participation. Bumrah didn't bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test due to back spasms, raising concerns over his match fitness for India's upcoming two white-ball assignments. Rohit's opening partner Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for England ODIs and the eight-team ICC marquee tournament.

“Bumrah was asked to offload for five weeks, BCCI will put something out from the medical team. Hopefully, he is okay after the first week of February,” said Agarkar in the press conference, held after a delay of more than two hours at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

For the three ODIs against England, seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana has been included. There's no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj though, as India have opted to go with left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh.

There are also places in the team for young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was out of action since October last year due to a hernia surgery.

India will be playing three ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad, before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

India are in Group A and will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, as they didn't get permission from the government to travel to Pakistan. India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, after which they play against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, before facing New Zealand on March 2.

India squad for England ODI series and Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Harshit Rana (England ODIs only).