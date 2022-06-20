The Rishabh Pant-led Indian cricket team drew 2-2 in the five match T20I series against South Africa after the fifth game was abandoned due to rain. It was the star wicketkeeper-batter's first series as India captain. Under Pant, the Men in Blue lost the first two games before bouncing back in style in the third and fourth matches. However, Pant's form with the bat was not up to the mark. In five matches, he scored only 58 runs at an average of 14.50.

Pant's performance has not impressed former Indian cricket team player Wasim Jaffer. He said that when the seniors would be back it would be hard for Pant to even find a place in the XI.

“If Rohit is playing then there is no question of Pant leading. I would have Hardik Pandya second in line. Those will be my two main guys going forward. If at all I need to make somebody captain, I would go to Hardik if Rohit is not there. Going forward DK is going to be your first choice. When Virat comes back, Surya comes back, Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja, I think Rishabh Pant will find it hard to find a place in the XI,” Jaffer said in a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

“It all depends on what management thinks. If they want to give him confidence, then they will probably find a place. But I think in an ideal world it will be hard to find a place with Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, DK. Those will be your first seven I feel. But if they want to continue with him. I don't know who goes out.”