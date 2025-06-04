Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 18-year wait for an Indian Premier League title as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. One of the most popular teams in the league, led by the huge fan-following of Virat Kohli, RCB are widely known to have a large, passionate fanbase. The team were expected to conduct an open bus parade through the streets of Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, NDTV has learnt from its sources that the bus parade is unlikely at the moment.

The major reason behind the bus parade being denied the required permission is due to heavy traffic in Bengaluru. As a result, the intention is to avoid large gatherings. The city is considered to be the fourth-most populated city in India.

Instead, sources have confirmed to NDTV that there will be a felicitation ceremony for the RCB team inside their iconic home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, today. The felicitation function is likely to be held from 5 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, with entry restricted only to ticket or pass holders.

Amidst this, the public has been advised to use Metro-rail and other forms of public transport to reach the venue, due to limited parking being available. They have also been advised to avoid using the Central Business District area in Bengaluru between 3 PM and 8 PM on Wednesday.

A crowd is expected to be present at the Chinnaswamy, and the players will also perform a victory lap, possibly similar to the one Team India did at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

RCB were led to their first-ever title - in their fourth IPL final - by Rajat Patidar. With crucial contributions from several batters and led by an excellent spell from Krunal Pandya, RCB managed to defend its first innings total of 190 against PBKS.

