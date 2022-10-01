Ravi Bishnoi might have been pushed to the reserves list in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup but the young leg-spinner has no regrets about missing out on the 15-member squad for the marquee event. Bishnoi, who was part of the team for the Asia Cup, played just one game during the tournament, which came against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash. He picked one wicket and conceded just 26 runs from his quota of four overs. Prior to that, the youngster impressed during the white-ball tours of Ireland, England and West Indies, scalping 11 wickets in five matches.

Recently, India legend Sunil Gavaskar had predicted that Bishnoi will go onto to represent the team at several World Cups.

Reacting to his comments, Bishnoi said he is grateful for receiving support from the 1983 World Cup winner.

"If he (Sunil Gavaskar) is backing me, then he must have seen something in me. And you get a lot of confidence from such greats who have ruled the world of cricket. It becomes meaningful," Ravi Bishnoi said during an interaction on Sports Tak.

Notably, Gavaskar had said that Bishnoi, with age on his side, should continue to perform like this in the years to come.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Promoted

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.