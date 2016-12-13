ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Moves To 2nd, R Ashwin Consolidates Top Spot

Riding on the back of sensational performances in the ongoing India-England Test series, captain Virat Kohli and star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved their personal bests in the ICC Test rankings for best batsmen and bowlers respectively. Ashwin's 12-167 and Kohli's 235-run knock helped the hosts crush England by an innings and 36 runs in the Mumbai Test. Thanks to the masterful displays from the duo, the home side sealed the five-match Test series against Alastair Cook's men 3-0.

Ashwin further consolidated his lead over Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath by 37 points. The 30-year-old spinner now sits at the top of the rankings with 904 points.

Kohli's record-breaking knock at the Wankhede Stadium earned him 53 points. The 28-year-old moved to number two, behind Steve Smith, on the list. The Delhi batsman is currently ranked second in ODIs and first in T20Is.

Ravindra Jadeja closed the gap on Ben Stokes to just one point in the all-rounders' list. The Indian all-rounder reached a career-best ranking of sixth among bowlers and sits at number four among all-rounders.

Other Indian players to improve their positions on the list include Murali Vijay and all-rounder Jayant Yadav. Vijay has moved up five places to 24th position after his innings of 136 runs during India's first innings, while Yadav's maiden century helped him move up 31 slots to 56th rank.

Kohli and Co will have another chance to boost their numbers when they play in the fifth and final Test, which is scheduled to start from December 16 in Chennai.