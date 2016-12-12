 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

R Ashwin: Spinning Tales of One Series Win After The Other

Updated: 12 December 2016 12:10 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing series vs England with 27 scalps.

R Ashwin: Spinning Tales of One Series Win After The Other
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 12 wickets in the fourth Test in Mumbai vs England. © BCCI

Every captain in the cricketing fraternity will give his right arm to have Ravichandran Ashwin in his side. His match haul of 12 for 167 in India's innings and 36-run win over England in the fourth Test in Mumbai was just another day in the office for the off-spinner as he scripted a series win for his side.

It wasn't always like this. In fact, there was a time when there were questions about his selection to the Indian Test team.

He began with quite a bang, snaring nine West Indies batsmen over two innings on debut in New Delhi in November, 2011. But with all due respects to the West Indies, they aren't exactly the kind of opposition that generates awe any longer.

He was, after all, a member of the Chennai Super Kings stable, which had the board boss N. Srinivasan at the helm, with India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the ranks. So the cynicism was not just probable, it was inevitable.

But he has answered them all in the best possible manner. A haul of 247 wickets at an average of 24.22 and an economy of 2.91 off just 43 Tests is phenomenal, any way you look at it.

He has 24 five-wicket hauls in 80 innings and seven 10-wicket match hauls. His contribution to the Indian cause is immense.

"We are running out of words to describe Ashwin," India skipper Virat Kohli said after the series-deciding win over England in Mumbai on Monday. "The impact he has had on this team. The batsmen have played second fiddle to his performances. Any team would love to have him. It's very difficult to get past him."

Ashwin's contribution hasn't been restricted to bowling. His acumen to score important runs in the lower order and stitch crucial partnerships has given Kohli another telling arrow in his quiver.



Four centuries and nine half-centuries and a total of nearly 1800 runs are quite a record, which only promises to get better over the years.

Among Ashwin's distinctions is the Number One ranking on the ICC bowling chart, a position that he is unlikely to relinquish in a hurry.

At 30 years of age, Ashwin is at the pinnacle of his career. In a sport where you can't win unless you take 20 wickets, irrespective of how many runs you score, his contribution will be the one that decides how many matches India gets to win.

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Wankhede India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker of the series so far
  • He has picked up 27 scalps
  • The off-spinner clinched 12 wickets in the fourth Test
Related Articles
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Reaches Rare Landmark, First Man Since 1985 To Do So
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Reaches Rare Landmark, First Man Since 1985 To Do So
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.