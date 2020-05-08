Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Hysterical": Rohit Sharma Reacts To Praveen Kumar's Throwback Picture

Updated: 08 May 2020 11:47 IST

Praveen Kumar's throwback picture with Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina was a massive hit on Twitter.

Praveen Kumar posted a picture with Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. © Twitter

Praveen Kumar took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of him, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, captioning it "those days". The post was a massive hit, getting over 1K 'Retweets' and nearly 30K 'Likes'. On Friday, Rohit Sharma reacted to the post, terming it "hysterical", adding "those were the days man what fun". In the picture the three Indian cricketers can all be seen making faces. Raina too reacted to the post, telling Praveen Kumar, "still remember your spell where you took Dilshan off stump with outswinger".

Rohit Sharma, who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, happens to be the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League. He has led the Mumbai-based franchise to four IPL titles but his bid to win yet another IPL trophy has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

The lucrative tournament had to be indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus crisis that has engulfed the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the Twenty20 competition, already pushed back from its original start date of March 29, "will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in a statement.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date."

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on sporting tournaments, with the International Olympic Committee and Japan taking the historic decision to delay the 2020 Olympics by a year.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Praveen Kumar Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Cricket
Highlights
  • Praveen Kumar posts throwback photo with Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina
  • Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina both reacted to Praveen's post
  • Rohit Sharma responded by saying, "those were the days man what fun"
