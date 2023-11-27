Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed a sensational move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, according to sources. The news came as a surprise for many fans as Pandya was named in the retention list submitted by Gujarat Titans on Sunday. November 26 was the deadline for the IPL franchises to submit their retention lists and although many reports claimed that Pandya will be returning to MI, he featured in the GT list. However, multiple sources confirmed that his move to MI was completed as part of an all-cash deal. This was possible because although the retention deadline had ended, the trading window will close on December 12.

In this period, all trades between the IPL franchises will be valid and as a result, Pandya's trade to MI was completed despite GT naming the all-rounder in their list of retained players.

Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2024 mini-auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians:

Retained: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Dewald Brevis, SKY, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cam Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (trade).

Released:Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

Gujarat Titans: Retained: Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

Released:Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka.

