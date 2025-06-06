Nicholas Pooran rained fury on Delhi Capitals in a brazen display of attacking batting for Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Monday. On a Visakhapatnam pitch, where batting seemed easy, LSG were provided the perfect start by Mitchell Marsh (72, 30b) but what Pooran did surpassed it all. Coming in at No. 3, Pooran slammed 75 off just 30 balls. His innings included a whopping seven sixes and six fours. Out of those seven, four came in an over by Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs. In that 13th over of the LSG innings, Pooran also completed his half-century in just 24 balls.

No escaping #NicholasPooran's onslaught as he brings up his fifty!



0, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4 read Stubbs' over!



Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/mQP5SyTHlW#IPLonJioStar #DCvLSG | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/llfmPxziaG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 24, 2025

Delhi Capitals bowlers did well at the back-end to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 209 for 8 on a batting paradise, despite attractive fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, here on Monday. In the end, LSG were at least 30 runs short of what was a par-score on this track, losing seven wickets for 61 runs after being 133 for 1 in the 12th over.

Marsh smashed 72 off 36 balls while Pooran blitzed his way to 75 off 30 balls while adding 87 off just seven overs. While Marsh had six maximums, Pooran hit seven over the fence.

Kuldeep Yadav was easily the most impactful bowler with figures of 2 for 20 while Mitchell Starc used his variations to end with best figures 3 for 42 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, Mitchell Marsh 72; Kuldeep Yadav 2/20, Mitchell Starc 3/42)

With PTI inputs