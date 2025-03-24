Indian cricket team star KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty, who is an actor in Bollywood, have been blessed with a baby girl. The duo announced the news on Instagram with a cute post on Monday evening. KL Rahul skipped Monday's IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, where he plays for the former side, to attend the birth of his child. As soon as the couple announced the news, wishes started to pour in from Bollywood. Shanaya Kapoor, Krishna Shroff were among those who wished the duo.

Speaking ahead of the DC vs LSG match, Delhi Capitals captain Axar said during a press conference: "Obviously, KL joined the team. We do not know yet [if he will play]. Right now we do not know if he is available or not."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced pregnancy in November 2024.

Following a fierce bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the action and got an opener, captain and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul for a hefty sum of Rs 14 crore.

KL will be heading into the IPL 2024 with plenty of positive momentum on his side, having played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. KL, who has played at multiple positions in the batting order, was given the responsibility of number six, as the team wanted to put Axar Patel at five, to give extra depth to the side during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India. Rahul played a crucial role in the middle, scoring a valuable 34* in 33 balls in a crunch situation during the final against New Zealand. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

The 12th-highest run-getter in IPL history, KL has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46, with a strike rate of 134.60 in 132 matches and 123 innings. He has made four centuries and 37 fifties, with a best score of 132*. Having played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and LSG so far, he is yet to win the IPL trophy.

