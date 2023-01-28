Former India selector Saba Karim was all praise for Shubman Gill after the youngster's brilliant show against New Zealand in the ODIs and said that he can carry forward the legacy of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Gill finished the series as the highest run-scorer with 360 – the joint record for a three-match series along with Pakistan's Babar Azam. In a recent interaction, Karim said that Gill possesses a talent which has not been seen for some time and he can become the “backbone” of the Indian batting order.

“The temperament is good. He can carry forward the legacy set by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. The biggest test is overseas conditions. Gill's track in England wasn't that good when he played Tests. We hope that he becomes the backbone of Indian batting. We are witnessing such a skill after a long time. In the future, we have to check how he performs against tough opponents. We have to test him in difficult conditions and quality pace bowlers, but the start has been phenomenal," Karim told India News.

Gill has been in contention for a spot in the ODI team but the double century in the recently concluded series helped his case quite a bit. Karim praised him for the maturity that he showed on the field and said that he can become a even better player in the future.

“There are a lot of things about Shubman Gill's batting. He looks mature with the bat. By maturity, I mean game awareness, reading the game, playing different shots against bowlers, focusing on shot selection, how to run the scoreboard and complementing the partner when needed,” Karim added.

