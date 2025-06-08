Indian cricketer Rinku Singh takes a big personal step today as he officially gets engaged to politician Priya Saroj in a ceremony in Lucknow. Other than the family members of the couple, some high-profile guests from the world of cricket and politics are expected to attend the ceremony today. Rinku, who plays for the Indian team in the T20I format and Kolkata Knight Riders, couldn't escape the shutterbugs' focus on his special day. The couple's first picture together from the ceremony is already out.

Priya's father Tufani Saroj spoke to media ahead of the start of the engagement ceremony.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the engagement of cricketer Rinku Singh and SP MP Priya Saroj, SP MLA and father of Priya Saroj, Tufani Saroj says, "Today is the engagement ceremony, and we are gathered here for the same. We are very happy that Priya Saroj's engagement is taking place… pic.twitter.com/Xy68qiJSOa — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2025

A few months ago, Priya's father had made the relationship status of the two clear. Tufani, who's also a sitting MLA from the Samajwadi Party, spoke to ANI and said that both Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj sought their parents' permission. He also confirmed that the engagement has not taken place yet, and only the initial talks have taken place.

"Both the children have expressed their desire to get married and have sought our permission for the same. The engagement has not taken place yet. Initial talks have taken place in this regard," Tufani Saroj had told ANI.

Rinku had quite an ordinary IPL 2025 campaign with KKR, scoring 206 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike-rate of 153.73. The Knight Riders had a forgettable season that saw them finish eighth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.305, winning just 5 out of 14 matches.

Rinku is also an important member of India's T20I side. In 30 T20I matches and 22 innings, Rinku has scored 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T20I century. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

With ANI Inputs