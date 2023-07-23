Following a clinical win against Bangladesh 'A' courtesy a fifer from Nishant Sindhu and 66 from skipper Yash Dhull, India 'A' set up a high-voltage clash against Pakistan 'A' in the final of the highly anticipated ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. India and Pakistan will square in the final on Sunday in Colombo. Ahead of the final, young opening batter Sai Sudharsan, who smashed an unbeaten century (104* off 110 balls) in the previous game against Pakistan in the group fixture earlier this week, recalled his chat with former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Sudharsan revealed that Dhoni always tells him to work more on himself. Speaking of Kohli, the youngster said that he would like to have a strong mindset like him

"Everyone knows Mahi bhai. He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else. Virat's mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well," Sudharsan told Star Sports.

India 'A' formidable young talents, including Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan, Abhishek Sharma among others will aim to leave a lasting impression in this enthralling encounter.

With the stakes at an all-time high, gear up for a jaw-dropping display of skill, tenacity, and unwavering national pride.

Sudharsan will look to put in a strong shift against Pakistan in the final.