Harmanpreet Kaur To Play For Surrey Stars In Kia Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur will be seen playing in the Kia Super League, a T20 tournament hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in August for the Surrey Stars, a BCCI release stated on Saturday. The all-rounder was the first Indian woman to be signed for the Women's Big Bash League hosted by Cricket Australia and she represented Sydney Thunder.

The Kia Super League starts on August 10 and will see six teams playing each other once in a league format. The top ranked side gets a direct entry into the final while the second and third-ranked sides will compete for a spot in the final.

Playing in the Women's Big Bash League, Harmanpreet made an impressive debut. The Indian women's T20 captain scored 296 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 59.20. She also claimed six wickets and was adjudged Sydney Thunder's WBBL Player of the Tournament.

The BCCI had recently nominated Harmanpreet's name for the Arjuna Award along with Cheteshwar Pujara. "The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports," a senior BCCI official had said. "Both have been exceptional performers during last season and were unanimous choice from our end."Harmanpreet had played a significant role in India's T20I series victory against Australia and had also made prominent contributions in the Women's Asia Cup triumph.