Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has thrown Rajat Patidar into the mix as a possible contender to lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2025, RCB will be evaluating its captaincy options after deciding to go against retaining Faf du Plessis. While the likes of Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and many more options are available in the mega auction, Uthappa believes that RCB should try their hand by using Patidar.

"I think they should look at Rajat Patidar to take over that role because it seems like you need a new leader after two years. So, you might as well do it now to get ahead of the curve and build a captain for the next three to five years. Rajat is one of those players who can actually play that role for them," Uthappa said on JioCinema.

RCB decided to expand their purse for the mega auction by retaining just three players. RCB decided to rope in Kohli, Patidar and uncapped seamer Yash Dayal.

As a result, top stars of the franchise, including Mohammed Siraj, Will Jacks and Glenn Maxwell, parted ways with the franchise. With a purse of Rs 83 crore and the option to use Right To Match, RCB will be keen to make a formidable squad that could lift the franchise to its first IPL title.

Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels RCB could ue the RTM to bring Siraj back along with Jacks, players who offer versatility in different departments.

"RCB can always go back to Siraj because he's been phenomenal for the side. They got Yash Dayal as a left-arm seam bowler, which is a wonderful thing, but they also need someone to give him proper company. So, if RCB can have Siraj, then at least the pace bowling section is kind of filled up. I'm also looking at Will Jacks. He was very good for them last season. He can come in right at the top, and he's also a very useful right-arm off-break bowler," Karim noted.

The IPL mega auction will be held on Sunday and Monday in Jeddah.

