A video has gone viral on social media showing a ground steward at Australia's famous Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) attempting to confiscate a poster from a fan that had legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan's face on it. Imran Khan - who led Pakistan to their only 50-over World Cup title in 1992 - has faced legal and political controversies after his playing days, and has recently been granted bail. However, an image of him holding the 1992 World Cup did not please stewards at the SCG, who commanded the fan to "surrender or leave".

"You either give it to me or go home," the steward can be seen saying, in a fan-filmed video. "Either you surrender it or leave the stadium. Your choice," the steward adds, in the incident that took place during the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan.

It seems like posters of Imran Khan holding the 1992 World Cup Trophy are banned at Australian cricket grounds.



Absolutely ridiculous.#AUSVPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/zaYj9dkbnX — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 20, 2024

The video later showed that the fan, who was also wearing a Pakistan jersey from the 1992 World Cup, was apparently allowed to keep his poster.

Imran Khan delved into the world of politics shortly after his retirement from cricket, becoming the founder of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). After becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018, Khan was removed from office in 2022 following a vote of no-confidence.

A high court in Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to Khan in the second Toshakhana case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, after concluding the hearing, accepted Khan's bail plea subject to furnishing two bonds of PKR 1 million each.

Khan, 72, has been in jail since his arrest on August 5, 2023 and it was not immediately clear if he would be released now.

Coming back to cricket, Pakistan were thrashed 3-0 in the T20I series hosted by Australia. After winning the ODI series, Pakistan could not replicate their performance in the shortest format.