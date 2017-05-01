 
BCCI Recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur For Arjuna Award

Updated: 01 May 2017 21:46 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday was nominated for the Arjuna Award by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for his brilliant show in Tests during the last season.

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 3798 runs in 48 Tests at an average of 51 plus. © BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday was nominated for the Arjuna Award by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for his brilliant show during the last season. Along with Pujara, India women's cricket team member Harmanpreet Kaur was also recommended for the prestigious award by the Indian Board. However, there have no nominations for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. "We have sent Cheteshwar and Harmanpreet's name for the Arjuna award. The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports. Both have been exceptional performers during last season and were unanimous choice from our end," a senior office bearer said on Monday.

Pujara has been the cornerstone of India's batting this season having scored 1316 runs, highest ever aggregate of runs by an Indian batsman in a single Test season. The 30-year-old Pujara has scored 3798 runs in 48 Tests at an average of 51 plus. He has so far hit 11 hundreds in Tests along with 14 half-centuries.

In case of Harmanpreet, it was an even easier choice as she has been the best batswoman for India in limited overs format. She played a significant role in India's T20 series victory against Australia Down Under and also played a role in Women's Asia Cup triumph. She also represented Sydney Thunders in the Woman's Big Bash League (WBBL), where she had some great performances.

(With PTI inputs)

