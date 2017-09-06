 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Hardik Pandya Tweets Parineeti Chopra. Focus On Cricket, Says Twitter

Updated: 06 September 2017 09:56 IST

Pandya is widely regarded as among the most exciting cricketers in the world at the moment. After making a mark in limited-overs cricketer, Pandya scored his maiden Test ton in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya Tweets Parineeti Chopra. Focus On Cricket, Says Twitter
Hardik Pandya is currently part of the Indian side in all three formats. © AFP

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's recent tweet to actor Parineeti Chopra gained a lot of traction on social media. The nature of the exchange between the two fueled talks of a blossoming romance. It all started after Parineeti posted a photo of a bicycle with the caption, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!!". While there were multiple replies to the post, that of Hardik gained all the attention. "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood and Cricket link,"he wrote. "Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!," was Parineeti's reply to the cricketer, who went on to retweet it.

Considering it is extremely rare for cricketers to communicate with female actors on social networking sites, the Pandya-Parineeti Twitter exchange led to fans floating several theories. While Parineeti's followers seemed excited, fans of Pandya asked him to focus on cricket for now.

Some felt the duo were indulging in a marketing gimmick.

They weren't entirely wrong.

Pandya is widely regarded as among the most exciting cricketers in the world at the moment. After making a mark in limited-overs cricketer, Pandya scored his maiden Test ton in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

"If he stays grounded I am sure we will see him being compared to the legendary Kapil Dev in the times to come," chief selector MSK Prasad said after Pandya hit his maiden Test ton that had as many as seven huge sixes.

Topics : India Hardik Himanshu Pandya Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pandya and Parineeti had a 'romantic' Twitter exchange
  • Fans floated several theories after their interaction
  • Pandya recently scored his maiden Test ton
Related Articles
National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Extend Wishes To Sportspersons
National Sports Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Extend Wishes To Sportspersons
Hardik Pandya's Special Message For 'King Of Yorkers' On His Birthday
Hardik Pandya's Special Message For 'King Of Yorkers' On His Birthday
Watch What Makes Virat Kohli A Lean, Mean Fighting Machine
Watch What Makes Virat Kohli A Lean, Mean Fighting Machine
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.