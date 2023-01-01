India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an adorable post for wife Natasa Stankovic on the occasion of their third engagement anniversary. Notably, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later that year, the pair was blessed with a baby boy, named Agastya. As the couple celebrated their third engagement anniversary on Sunday, Hardik shared a picture with Natasa, and captioned the post: "Happy 3 years to us baby".

Notably, Hardik will lead the Indian team during the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 3.

He was named the captain of the T20I team and was promoted as vice-captain in ODIs against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODIs.

Hardik's elevation as T20I skipper while being Rohit's deputy in the ODIs might be seen as a hint of transition that the side is likely to go through in the coming months.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph during the 2022, edition was touted as Rohit's replacement after India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format.

While Rohit is still recovering from a thumb injury, the BCCI press release did not state anything on whether Pandya's appointment was a permanent change or just for one series.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

