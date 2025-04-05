Mitchell Marsh continued his great form in Indian Premier League 2025. The right-handed batter smashed a superb 60 off 31 balls against Mumbai Indians in his side Lucknow Super Giants' home match in IPL 2025. Marsh's knock that was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes played a crucial role in helping LSG set a 200-plus total for MI on Friday. However, it was a massive blunder from MI that helped Marsh play the fiery innings. The right-handed batter could have been dismissed for just 6 runs in the first over of the LSG innings but MI failed to notice an inside edge.

It happened on the fourth ball of Trent Boult's over. The left-arm pacer bowled a fuller delivery and Marsh got an inside edge on it before the ball got carried to Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton's gloves.

The video of the incident was shared by the official broadcaster on internet and went viral in no time.

"He might have got a nick there," said former India player Varun Aaron on-air before the snickometer showed a minor edge. "I thought he has been beaten but there is feather," he added after a replay made things clear.

Another ex-India player Mohammad Kaif, who was also in the commentary panel with Aaron, said, "The stadium is such that there is a lot of echo when there is crowd. There was an inside edge but Rickelton (MI wicketkeeper) has not appealed for it. Ideally, Trent Boult too gets an idea of an edge."

MI captain Hardik Pandya scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket in an inspiring bowling performance but LSG rode on superb half-centuries from Marsh and Aiden Markram to post 203 for 8.

Pandya returned with magnificent figures of 5/36, taking the wickets of Markram (53 off 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (12), Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0), putting brakes on LSG's innings after the home team was put in to bat.

LSG were off to a great start with opener Marsh hitting his third half-century in four matches. His 60 came off just 31 balls and was studded with nine fours and two sixes.

With the other opener Markram also in good nick, LSG were 69 for no loss at the end of power play. But MI came back after that with Pandya making crucial bowling changes.

Left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, who had starred in MI's win over Chennai Super Kings, was introduced in the seventh over and he gave the breakthrough immediately. He had Marsh caught and bowled, breaking the dangerous-looking opening stand of 76 runs.

Pandya then brought himself into action and had Pooran in the ninth over before getting the prized wicket of LSG captain Pant (2) who got out cheaply once again.

Substitute fielder Corbin Bosch took a fine catch at the mid-off after Pant failed to negotiate a slower ball off Pandya. Pant, who faced six balls, continued his poor form, having scored 0, 15, 2 in his three earlier innings.

LSG were 107 for 3 in 10.4 overs when Pant was out.

Markram, who had been ordinary so far, stood up for his team and held one end together till he was out in the 18th over.

Earlier, Deepak Chahar gave away 15 runs in the second over with Marsh hitting two fours and Markram getting a boundary.

Marsh was on fire as he punished Trent Boult with two clean hits -- one yielding a six and another a four.

The Australian did not spare Mitchell Santner, hitting two fours off the Kiwi bowler and then gave young Indian left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar, who had starred in MI's previous match, the same treatment.

He hit Kumar for a six and a four in consecutive balls in the sixth over to reach to his fifty off just 27 balls. Kumar bled 23 runs in that over.

MI stalwart and India captain Rohit Sharma, who had struggled in the three matches he had played so far, missed out the match as he was hit on knees at the nets.

