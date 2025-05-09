The IPL 2025, according to several media reports including those by news agencies PTI, ANI and IANS, has been suspended. The major decision was taken after escalation of tensions at the border between India and Pakistan. A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the high-profile league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata as per the original schedule.

The development comes on the heels of Thursday night's unfortunate incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the highly anticipated match between PBKS and DC was called off. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Soon after, Punjab Kings confirmed the development through their official social media handle, posting, "Match has been called off."

Meanwhile, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.

With PTI and ANI inputs