The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been indefinitely suspended by the BCCI, accoridng to several media reports, following rising military tension between India and Pakistan. After the abandonment of the contest between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala - amid blackout in the hill town following missile and drone attacks from Pakistan in Jammu and other areas, cricket has taken a backseat, with players' and staff's safety being prioritised. Amidst the chaos, overseas players have expressed concern regarding the situation, and a willingness to return home. Now, it lies on the BCCI as to how their safe travel can be executed.

As per a report by Australia-based newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, a growing number of Australian players have expressed their anxiety and want to leave India as soon as possible, particularly those near sensitive border areas.

As per PTI, reliable IPL sources have revealed that all overseas players want to head home as soon as possible.

Several high-profile overseas players, headlined by the likes of Australia stars Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, are part of IPL 2025. Starc, Ricky Ponting, Brad Haddin, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Jake Fraser-McGurk were among those involved in the PBKS-DC encounter in Dharamshala.

All ten franchises are now awaiting further advice over how they can start sending Indian and overseas players, as well as support staff and other crew members, back to their respective homes once the briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) happens on Friday evening.

“Yes, IPL franchises have now been informed of the IPL 2025 being indefinitely suspended with immediate effect by the BCCI. The franchises who are at their respective bases will now stay put for three to four hours,” a sources told news agency IANS.

“The franchises are now awaiting further advice after the MEA briefing happens on Friday evening over how they can start sending Indian and overseas players, as well as support staff and other crew members, back to their respective homes."

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have mentioned that they're keeping a close watch on the scenario and the safety of their players involved in both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The latter has been shifted to Dubai.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

Meanwhile, further information on how the players are safely ensured back to their home countries will be awaited. Government directives are likely to follow in the coming hours and days on this matter.

There is no confirmation regarding when the IPL will be resumed, if at all in 2025. It will be interesting to see whether BCCI and the IPL Governing Council can find a window to complete the last phase of this year's tournament at some point later in the year.