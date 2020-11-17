Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan turned 37 on Tuesday, and Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for the 2011 World Cup winner. Yusuf is the elder brother of Irfan Pathan, who also represented the national team and was an all-rounder. Former teammate Yuvraj took to Twitter to write, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to chacha @iamyusufpathan - the lethal run making machine! May your day be filled with lots of love and laughter! Hope you and everyone at home are doing well".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also hailed him in their birthday post. The BCCI wrote, "2007 World T20-winner 2011 World Cup-winner Wishing @iamyusufpathan a very happy birthday."

Here are the wishes from his fans on Twitter:

A man who lit up the Eden Gardens with his explosive batting



Yusuf Pathan played in 57 ODIs, scoring 810 runs at a strike rate of 113.6, with two tons and three fifties. Meanwhile, he also played in 22 T20Is, scoring 236 runs at a strike rate of 145.58. While bowling, he notched 33 ODI wickets and 13 T20I wickets.

He made his India debut in 2007 in a T20I match vs Pakistan. Meanwhile, his ODI debut came in 2008 against the same team. He last played for India in an ODI match in 2012.

With India, he won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) he has represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH); scoring 3,204 runs from 174 IPL games and taking 33 wickets.