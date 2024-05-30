The on-field relationship between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli has been a much talked-about topic among both fans and experts. The spat between the two cricketers during the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru created headlines and every cricket fan was eager to know what one felt about the other. However, the controversy was put to rest in 2024 as Gambhir and Kohli 'hugged it out' during the IPL. In a recent interview, Gambhir opened up about his relation with Kohli and said that he will not be giving any 'masala' to the public.

“The perception is far away from the reality. My relation with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to public,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Gambhir has emerged as a favourite to replace Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team head coach as under his mentorship, Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title. KKR were sensational in the summit clash as they comfortably defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Earlier, Kohli also opened up about the on-field spat with Gambhir.

"People are very disappointed with my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) came and hugged me. Your masala is over so you're booing. We're not kids anymore," Kohli mentioned in an event organised by Asian Paints.

Dravid's tenure as the India head coach will end after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 but media reports suggested that the BCCI is in no hurry to name his successor. Players are currently busy with the competition and the focus is solely on winning the T20 World Cup trophy at the moment.