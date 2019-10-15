Gautam Gambhir got his face smeared with cake by former India teammates VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan and RP Singh on his 38th birthday on Monday . The former India opener shared the video on Twitter of cake being plastered on him and won the hearts of many with an amusing caption to describe the act. Calling himself a decent batsman in Hindi, Gautam Gambhir followed his tweet saying: "When two superb left-arm swing bowlers are hunting along with a champion slip fielder on a creamy pitch, then one is bound to get plastered!"

Batsman but when 2 superb left-arm swing bowlers are hunting along with a champion slip fielder on a creamy pitch, then one is bound to get plastered!!! Thanks @VVSLaxman281 @IrfanPathan @rpsingh @jatinsapru @StarSportsIndia #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/7Q832TzLpG — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2019

Fans soon flooded the posts with heartwarming wishes and appreciated Gambhir for such a sweet description.

"Hahaha so funny. Birthdays without friends are just normal days... Once again, Happy birthday sir," a user replied to the tweet.

Hahaha so funny

Birthdays without friends are just normal days...





Once again, Happy birthday sir — Sneha Sen (@SnehaSenn) October 14, 2019

"VVS Laxman is a damn polite guy.. how politely he did the damage whatever he could do," another one joined in.

Vvs laxman is a damn polite guy.. how politely he did the damage whatever he could do — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek_5) October 14, 2019

VVS so nicely put it. Had it been someone else Gauti would've resisted Thank you for the video! — Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) October 14, 2019

May God bless you with all the happiness Thanks to all legends for making Gauti's and our Day — Gautian Rimu Jha (@RimuJha) October 14, 2019

I am actually shocked

How he was so calm

Don't know what these guys have done

From previous years we have seen him in attacking mode while cake smashing and he smashed on others

But this time why so defensive Gauti

But we enjoyed this time more pic.twitter.com/TrmEPQZHAO — Mahima (@im_mahima) October 14, 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had wished Gambhir with a throwback video of the opener's impressive knock against Sri Lanka in 2009.

"Wishing @GautamGambhir a very Happy Birthday. Here's a throwback to one of his memorable innings in a run-chase against Sri Lanka in 2009 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir," the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Wishing @GautamGambhir a very Happy Birthday

Here's a throwback to one of his memorable innings in a run-chase against Sri Lanka in 2009 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/uHgH8Tq8YO — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2019

Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, later joined politics and was elected as a Member of the Parliament from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The left-handed batsman scored 4154 Test runs, 5238 runs in One-day Internationals and 932 runs in the shortest format. Gambhir played a pivotal role in India's title victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.