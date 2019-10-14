Gautam Gambhir Turns 38, Heartwarming Wishes Flood Social Media

Gautam Gambhir, former India opener, turned 38 on Monday and wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity for the left-hander. Gambhir , currently a Member of Parliament, also represented Delhi in the domestic circuit and captained the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his cricketing years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the cricketer in a tweet and also shared a video of the batsman's impressive knock against Sri Lanka in 2009.

"Wishing @GautamGambhir a very Happy Birthday ???? Here's a throwback to one of his memorable innings in a run-chase against Sri Lanka in 2009 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir," BCCI tweeted.

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also took to Twitter to wish the former cricketer and said: "Wish you a great birthday @GautamGambhir paaji! May God bless you with lots of success and good health."

Former medium pacer Irfan Pathan shared an image of him with Gambhir and said: "keep smiling bro."

"Many more happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir. May you find fulfilment and happiness in all that you do," former India batsman Mohammad Kaif tweeted with an image of himself with the birthday boy.

DDCA President Rajat Sharma also shared his thoughts and tweeted: "Former cricketer and @BJP4India MP @GautamGambhir once said in #AapKiAdalat why he'll always regret not completing his century in the 2011 ICC World Cup final. Happy Birthday, Gautam Gambhir."

"Wish you a very happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you continue to make a difference in millions of lives & lots of success come your way!," cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted sharing a picture of his family with Gambhir's.

"Happy birthday@GautamGambhir. May all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. Have a fabulous year Gauti??," batting great VVS Laxman said.

Gambhir, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018, received Padma Shri, country's fourth highest civilian honour, earlier this year.