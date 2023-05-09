Former India batter and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir recently became the talk of the town after he was involved in an on-field spat with Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli. Both the players received a lot of backlash from the fans and experts for their behaviour. However, Gambhir is back in the news but this time for all the good reasons. Recently, former India spinner Rahul Sharma thanked Gambhir for helping him during mother-in-law's brain haemorrhage surgery last month.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted some pictures with his wife and mother-in-law, along with a note, which reads, "Last month was very difficult. My mother-in-law had brain haemorrhage. She was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paji & (his PA Gaurav Arora) who helped me in such difficult time, & he provided the best neurologist and hospital in a short time. Surgery has been done successfully."

Thank you @GautamGambhir paaji you r the best pic.twitter.com/18591PpvcF — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 9, 2023

“Now she is absolutely fine & thanks to Gangaram hospital & their staff for excellent care. Special thanks to Dr Manish Chugh, your compassionate treatment is miraculous,” he added.

This gesture from the two-time IPL champion, took the internet by storm as the fans applauded him for his kindness.

Talking about Rahul, the leg-spinner made his ODI debut for India in 2011 against West Indies. He went on to play four matches in ODIs and scalped six wickets. He also played two T20Is and scalped three wickets.

Apart from this, he has played 44 IPL matches, where he took 40 wickets with the best figures of 3/13.