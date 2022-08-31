Cricketers extended their wishes on social media as the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi started in India on Wednesday. The 10-day festival began with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi sees idol of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles (vighnaharta), being installed in homes of the Indians and also in public pandals. People worship the God and the festival ends with the immersion of his idol into nearby river or sea. The final process is called "Visarjan".

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity," wrote India opener Shubman Gill.

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 31, 2022

On the other hand, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote: "A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi."

A festival that brings a whole new level of energy and happiness. Wishing a happy and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festival bring many more smiles and celebrations. Wish you all a happy Vinayak Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/TkNdI3NZDB — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 31, 2022

May bappa bless us with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 30, 2022

It is worth noting that Team India is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Asia Cup in the gulf nation. Karthik and Pant both are in the squad.

In their campaign opener, India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller at the Dubai International Stadium. They face Hong Kong next at the same venue on Wednesday, August 31. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.