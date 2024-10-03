The IPL 2025 mega auction retention rules were announced by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Sunday. Alongside the rule that IPL franchises can retain upto a maximum of six players including one uncapped player, there was a twist. An old law - that had been there since 2008 but removed in 2022 - was reinstated ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. This is the law that allows Indian players who haven't played an international game in more than five years to be retained as 'uncapped player'.

IPL franchises have to retain a minimum of one uncapped player, at Rs 4 crore, if they choose to keep all six retentions. The Governing Council's new law opens up the door for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to retain legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a small amount.

"A capped Indian player will become uncapped, if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only," the BCCI said in a release.

However, Dhoni isn't the only player who can be retained in this way. Here is the full list of nine players who have played internationals for India, but can be retained as 'uncapped':

Piyush Chawla - Mumbai Indians

The veteran leg-spinner last played for India in 2012, and could be a spin solution for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Sandeep Sharma - Rajasthan Royals

The pacer showed glimpses of great form during IPL 2024, and can be a smart retention by Rajasthan, who have appointed Rahul Dravid as head coach.

Rishi Dhawan - Punjab Kings

The all-rounder played three ODIs and one T20I for India in 2016, and therefore can be retained as uncapped.

Mayank Markande - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Only 26, spinner Mayank Markande used to be an IPL regular for Mumbai Indians, and can be retained cheaply by Sunrisers.

Vijay Shankar - Gujarat Titans

Once selected for India's squad in the 2019 World Cup, Vijay Shankar has not played for India since that year.

Mohit Sharma - Gujarat Titans

Like Vijay Shankar, Mohit is also a former World-Cupper for India (2015). Having picked up 40 wickets over the last two IPL seasons, he could be a handy retention.

Amit Mishra - Lucknow Super Giants

The ageless Amit Mishra could be a smart retention by LSG, particularly with the Impact Player rule set to stay.

Karn Sharma - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Having played just one Test, one T20I and two ODIs for India, he is an 'uncapped' retention option for Virat Kohli's RCB.

MS Dhoni - Chennai Super Kings

In what is surely a move waiting to happen, Dhoni can be retained by CSK for no more than Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 IPL Mega Auction.