As the DP World International League T20 enters its fourth season, the competition is all set to deliver another exhilarating chapter of the region's premier T20 league. In the lead-up, the league and broadcast partners 'Z' have announced a standout commentary panel, poised to elevate the viewer experience. Joining the team as the newest voices are, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who coached the Gulf Giants to the inaugural title in the first season of the DP World ILT20.

They join an acclaimed panel featuring Simon Doull, Harbhajan Singh, Rohan Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Daren Ganga, Mike Haysman, Anjum Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Saba Karim, Ajay Mehra, and Reema Malhotra. With their sharp cricketing acumen and rich storytelling offered in English and Hindi, the elite group who have called some of the game's most iconic moments, will bring fans closer to the action on 'Z'.

Adding to the broadcast experience will be presenters Laura McGoldrick, Grace Hayden, Arjun Pandit and Ridhima Pathak.

Commenting on the announcement, Laxmi Shetty, Head - Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, "A world-class tournament deserves world-class voices in the commentary box. We are thrilled to bring this exceptional lineup of cricketing legends and expert analysts to our viewers. At 'Z', we're committed to delivering a premium viewing experience, and this powerhouse commentary team is integral to bringing the excitement and drama of ILT20 right into the homes of millions of cricket lovers across India."

Andy Flower: "I really enjoyed my experiences coaching in the DP World ILT20 and it's great to see the league expanding with players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The UAE players are improving and contributing more with each season, and it's going to be very interesting to watch this year following the league's first auction."

Ian Bishop: "I am thrilled to be back here for my fourth season of the DP World ILT20. The tournament has been a real catalyst for cricket development in the region. The UAE loves its cricket, and it truly needed a league like this to showcase and grow the game."

The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December - UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026. Fans can catch all the action exclusively on 'Z'.

Some of the cricketing world's biggest names are set to light up the field this season, including Phil Salt (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sam Curran (Desert Vipers), Noor Ahmad (Desert Vipers), Shimron Hetmyer (Desert Vipers), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Mustafizur Rahman (Dubai Capitals), Jordan Cox (Dubai Capitals), Moeen Ali (Gulf Giants), Pathum Nissanka (Gulf Giants) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Gulf Giants).

Adding more star power are Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Andre Fletcher (MI Emirates), Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates), Tim David (Sharjah Warriorz), Dinesh Karthik (Sharjah Warriorz), Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz), and Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)