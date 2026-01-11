Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin questioned the decision to not include Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the first ODI encounter against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. India opted for three specialist bowlers - Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna - but did not find any place for Arshdeep. The left-handed fast bowler play all three matches in the series against South Africa but was able to take just three wickets. However, social media users were not pleased with the team management choosing Prasidh over him and even Ashwin came up with a sly dig at the entire situation. “Where-is-deep Singh? That's all," Ashwin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Coming to the match, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first.

AK UNFILTERED

From Harshit to Prasidh: The Ongoing Snub of Arshdeep Singh



- It feels like not selecting Arshdeep in the team has simply become a hobby for this team management.



- Prasidh Krishna, who is an inconsistent performer and a run-leaking machine, is getting chances… pic.twitter.com/gowsZnb3WB — AkCricTalks🇮🇳 (@AKCricTalks) January 11, 2026

India copped a major blow on the eve of the ODI series opener as the star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match series owing to a side strain (oblique muscle tear).

They dropped Arshdeep Singh who was the most economical bowler for India in the last ODI series but run-machine Prasidh Krishna is still in the Playing 11.



This is blatant favouritism!!! pic.twitter.com/H8X4M5GY4o — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) January 11, 2026

According to a release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Pant sustained the injury while batting during a net session at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday.

Dhruv Jurel replaced Pant in the Indian squad for the New Zealand series. However, he didn't make it into the India 11 for the first ODI as KL Rahul has been assigned with the wicketkeeping duties.

India's playing 11 vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand's playing 11 vs India:

Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

(With ANI inputs)