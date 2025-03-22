Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam is under pressure to perform following his nation's embarrassing group stage exit from Champions Trophy 2025, held on home soil. Babar flattered to deceive during the Champions Trophy, showing promise but failing to help Pakistan win a single match as they finished last in Group A. Now, as he prepares for Pakistan's ODI series against New Zealand, a video of him in practice has gone viral. In the video, Babar is being dismissed by a net bowler during a practice match.

Pakistan's ODI series against New Zealand begins on March 29, and Babar Azam is seemingly getting some batting under his belt. However, the viral clip shows Babar being completely outfoxed by a leg-spinner in practice.

Watch: Babar Azam dismissed by a net bowler

Babar appears to totally miss the delivery, leading to an appeal by the bowler. As the umpire raises his finger, Babar seems to be in shock.

The 30-year-old is not part of Pakistan's T20I squad for the series against New Zealand, but will join the team for the three-match ODI series. He is expected to return to his usual middle order role, having failed to live up to expectation as an opener.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: As it happened

Opener Hasan Nawaz struck a record-breaking maiden century Friday as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third Twenty20 to keep the series alive.

After scoring a duck in each of the two opening games -- the first innings' of his international career - Nawaz rebounded with a stunning 105 not out in Auckland as the tourists raced to 207-1 in response to New Zealand's 204.

The 23-year-old's ton came off 44 balls, the fastest by any Pakistan player in a T20 international.

It ensured his team reached the target with four full overs to spare, in a stark reversal of form after heavy losses in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Nawaz put his early failures behind him with a sparkling knock featuring shots all around the wicket, including a series of audacious ramp shots.

He admitted he was worried about his selection prospects after two failures and thanked captain Salman Agha and vice-captain Shadab Khan for showing faith in his ability.

"The way I got out in the first two matches, I was very disheartened, but the captain and Shadab supported me, told me I am a match-winning player and that helped me," he said.

"I wanted to score my first run in international cricket, that's what I was thinking. After I scored one run, the pressure was released and I wanted to win the game."

The right-hander peppered the short Eden Park boundaries with 10 fours and seven sixes, bringing up victory with successive fours off Kyle Jamieson in the 16th over.