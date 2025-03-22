Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a TV advertisement featuring three of India's most celebrated cricket captains -- Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma -- caught the attention of fans on social media. Dhoni and Rohit are gearing up for their 18th IPL season, and will face off on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Chepauk in what promises to be an exciting game of cricket. In a viral video, Dhoni and Rohit joined hands with Kapil over a special advertisement.

In the video, Dhoni and Kapil can be seen sitting together in a panel to pick some talented individuals. However, the duo had to face disappointment until Rohit arrives to leave both Dhoni and Kapil impressed.

A behind-the-scene video of the same also went viral where Rohit stumped the former India captains with a cheeky question.

"You need a selfie or an autograph?" said Rohit, who was quick to apologise to the two for his light-hearted banter.

Ahead of the IPL, former Indian player Harbhajan Singh spoke about the rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

"CSK vs MI is like India and Pakistan of IPL; their fans support them to the core. Many big players have played for both teams; CSK is one of the top teams in IPL, and if you beat them, your team will be in the headlines, and the same goes for Mumbai Indians. High pressure, high voltage game and full of fun." Harbhajan Singh told JioStar.

CSK and MI, both five-time IPL champions, will kickstart their IPL campaign with the league's 'El Clasico' match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Advertisement

Dhoni will play in the 2025 IPL season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), chasing his sixth title, and first under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership. Last season, his team missed playoffs due to a poor net-run rate, finishing at the fifth spot.

Whether the upcoming IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the last for Dhoni is uncertain. But ever since he retired from international cricket in 2020, there have been speculations over when the legend will pull the curtains on a glorious IPL career.

CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player at Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 season. The IPL introduced a new rule ahead of last year's auction, allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.

Rohit, on the other hand, will be playing under Hardik Pandya's captaincy at MI. He is chasing a record-extending seventh IPL trophy.