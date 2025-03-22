Cricketer Shoaib Malik wife, Sana Javed, has come under heavy scrutiny for her controversial remarks on a television show with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sana recently appeared on a TV game show 'Jeeto Pakistan' along with Sarfaraz. During one of the segments, Sarfaraz revealed that he preferred facing medium pacers. However, in an attempt to troll Sarfaraz, Sana told him: "You're speaking as if someone has wound you up like a toy." Sarfaraz responded by saying: "I played where I was supposed to."

"Aap ko kya takleef hai, main apne miyaan ke saath jaise bhi khelun (I can play play however I want with my husband)," Sana replied, but her comment was deemed disrespectful by fans.

A video of the same incident has gone viral on social media with fans blasting Sana for disrespecting Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain.

Here's how internet reacted:

Live tv show main aakar apny star player sy batamizi krny ki bhi ek hadh Hoti hai.@IAMSANAJAVED say sorry to @SarfarazA_54

Safi Bhai thy Jo bardasht kr gaya hum fans nahi Karin gy @realshoaibmalik apni biwi ko tameez seekhao Bhai pic.twitter.com/TfANIg2wjN — Nadiah (@nadi_923) March 19, 2025

Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed to Sarfaraz Khan



"I can play play however I want with my husband."pic.twitter.com/WgXs3Lz2ti — Don Cricket (@doncricket_) March 22, 2025

shame — Sahibzada Muhammad Jawad Nizami (@SahibzadaJawadN) March 20, 2025

Sana and Malik got married last year in January. A report by Samaa TV claimed that Shoaib and Sana had been in a relationship for three years after first meeting each other on the sets of a TV show.

"Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been meeting for the last three years. At that time, Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. She met Shoaib Malik in Jeeto Pakistan. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed started meeting consecutively in the show. Also, let me tell you, Shoaib Malik used to put conditions before appearing in the shows that he will only come in the shows if Sana Javed will be invited as guest, no actor noticed this thing because Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. People were curious about Ayesha Omar, but the real reason was something else," the Pakistani TV channel's journalist revealed.

The report also claimed that Sana only informed her ex-husband Umar Jaswal, singer and songwriter, about her willingness to seek divorce a few months ago, leaving the latter stunned.

Malik was previously married to former Indian tennis star, Sania, with whom he has a son.

Recently, Malik's sister reportedly revealed that Sania had grown weary of his alleged extramarital affairs, which led to their divorce.

According to a report in The Pakistan Daily, Malik's sisters were not present at his wedding with Sana.

"Sania Mirza was tired of his affairs," Shoaib's sister reportedly stated.

For a long time, Sania's family chose to remain silent about her relationship with Malik.