BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said that the BCCI is yet to decide on moving the April 6 IPL match out of Kolkata after the Kolkata police as the Cricket Association of Bengal to do so as the game was on the same day as Ram Navami. "We are in conversation with the Kolkata Police. So far, nothing has been decided. Kolkata Police is cooperating. We will find a way out. No decision has been made yet. The IPL management is in conversation with the Kolkata Police. CAB and IPL management are trying to find a solution," Rajiv Shukla said while speaking to ANI.

Further, the 65-year-old said that the craze for the tournament will be double in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"The 18th season of IPL is starting today. It has been 18 years, and today is its inaugural match in Kolkata. IPL keeps on increasing every year; its influence keeps on increasing, its viewership keeps on increasing, and its craze keeps on increasing. This time also, the craze of IPL will double, and it will be very high. People are not only coming to the stadium in large numbers but are also very excited about it. So I think this season will also be very successful, and today's match will be very exciting..." the BCCI vice-president added.

Earlier, President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Snehasish Ganguly said that for the match on April 6 on Ram Navami, Kolkata Police has clearly said that they will not be able to provide security.

"They (Kolkata Police) have requested us to reschedule the match. We have requested BCCI but they have not replied whether the match will be rescheduled or shifted to a new location... Kolkata Police has requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to reschedule the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on April 6, citing heavy security deployment across the city for Ram Navami," Ganguly told ANI.

Meeraj Khalid, Kolkata Police's Joint CP (HQ), said that they have written to CAB to reschedule the match. "We have requested to reschedule the match, but we have not received any response from them," he said.

Advertisement

Eden Gardens will mark both the commencement and the conclusion of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League 2025 by hosting the tournament opener between defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 and the final on May 25 at the Eden Gardens, the home ground of KKR, will also play host to Qualifier 2 on May 23. Notably, this is the first time in almost a decade that the IPL will conclude at the iconic Eden Gardens, having done so previously in 2013 and 2015.

The other two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, will be played in Hyderabad, home of 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 20 and May 21, respectively.

IPL 2025 will consist of 74 matches spread over 65 days, including 12 double-headers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)