India vs England LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: India and England face each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The winner of the contest will play against New Zealand in the summit clash. While Suryakumar Yadav and Co. finished at the second spot in Group 1, Harry Brook's men topped Group 2. Given India have not played their best game in the tournament so far, the Three Lions will be eager to challenge the side.

India's performance in the tournament has been largely based on individual brilliance, with the team effort certainly missing. However, the shuffle in the batting line-up with the inclusion of Sanju Samson has changed their fate. To justify the decision, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 97 not out in the virtual quarter-final against West Indies. Meanwhile, the side would hope for a better show from its other star batters - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - who all failed against the Windies.

The hosts' bowling has some flaws too, with star spinner Varun Chakravarthy being seen as an easy target by opposition batters.

What would please India is the fact that England's story has also been similar. They too have not been at their best, with skipper Harry Brook and Will Jacks carrying the team on their shoulders.

When will the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match take place?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will take place on Thursday, March 5 (IST).

Where will the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match start?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

