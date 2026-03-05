West Indies Coach Daren Sammy shared a desperate plea on social media as he and his team continue to wait for clearance to travel back home. West Indies were eliminated from the T20 World Cup after a defeat against India in the Super 8 stage. Yet, the players haven't been able to fly back home due to international airspace restrictions triggered by the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. With there being little to no clarity over when the situation would return to normal, enabling the West Indies team to fly back home, Sammy's post summed up the mood in the camp.

"I just wanna go home," Sammy posted on X (formerly Twitter), as he helplessly awaits the green flag to board the return flight from India.

Cricket West Indies Working On A Solution

Cricket West Indies said it is working closely with the ICC and relevant government authorities for ensure safe travel of the players. Flight operations in the Gulf region are currently suspended with damage also reported at the Dubai International Airport, which is one the busiest in the world.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men's Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions," the board said in a statement.

"These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons." The team lost to India in a must-win Super Eight match in Kolkata to bow out of the tournament.

"CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families, and stakeholders during this time," the statement added.

A BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "West Indies are still here. There's no confirmation when they will leave. Obviously things are being looked after by the ICC. I don't think West Indies boys are under any kind of pressure to go back home." Besides West Indies, Zimbabwe is also stranded in India due to the same reason.

