India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, hours before the national team's T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Gambhir's Team India found itself in a little bit of pressure during the Super 8 game but rose to the occasion to dump the 2-time champions out of the tournament, booking a place in the last four. Before the Indian team took on England in the semi-final, Gambhir was spotted arriving at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, dressed in traditional clothes.

Some members of the Indian team also reportedly attended Arjun's wedding. It all became possible as the wedding function was being held in the same hotel where the Indian team was staying ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Cricket family moments.



Gautam Gambhir with his wife attending the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar.



From sharing the field…

to celebrating life's biggest moments together.



Some bonds in cricket last forever.

Several other prominent personalities from across the country also attended the wedding ceremony.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar, for several years.

Arjun, 26, has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Mumbai Indians (MI), claiming three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He has also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket after having made his Mumbai debut in 2021.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year, Arjun was traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is set to represent LSG this season.

Arjun was initially picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh but did not get an opportunity to play that season.

