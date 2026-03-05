Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok tied the knot on March 5 in Mumbai. Celebrations for the auspicious occasion are in full swing, as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar prepares to welcome a new member into the family. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday and was attended by several prominent names from the cricket fraternity, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Ravi Shastri. As the wedding drew closer, numerous videos from the festivities went viral on social media, keeping fans thoroughly entertained.

One video from the wedding-day mehendi night surfaced online, showing Arjun standing on stage with Saaniya while a guest sang the popular song "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Arjun remained completely still-almost like a statue, throughout the performance, without displaying any expression. His unusually calm demeanor amused fans and quickly triggered a meme fest across social platforms.

Arjun Tendulkar is next-level introvert.



Bro at least smile a little, it's your own wedding. pic.twitter.com/gXr68lUYV1 — Rohan(@rohann__45) March 5, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar bhai introvert samaj ko represent kar raha hai.pic.twitter.com/HAMpwG8oB7 — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) March 5, 2026

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also arrived at Arjun's wedding, just hours before the national team's T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England. Although India experienced some pressure during their Super 8 match, the team rose to the occasion and knocked the two-time champions out of the tournament, securing their place in the final four.

Some members of the Indian team also reportedly attended Arjun's wedding. It all became possible as the wedding function was being held in the same hotel where the Indian team was staying ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Several other prominent personalities from across the country also attended the wedding ceremony.

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year. Saaniya Chandhok hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has also been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar, for several years.