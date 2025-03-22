Shah Rukh Khan, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, and Virat Kohli, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, set the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on fire with a dance performance for the ages. After Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani and Karan Aujla's performance ended, Shah Rukh Khan took centre-stage. He called up 'Gold Generation' representative Virat Kohli and 'Bold Generation' representative Rinku Singh and asked them a few funny questions. To top it all, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rinku Singh to dance with him on a song from the movie Dunki, while he and Virat Kohli danced on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. (KKR vs RCB Live Updates)

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan introduced Virat Kohli as the only player who has played in all editions of the IPL for just one team.

Ahead of the 18th edition starting from Saturday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) have announced a star-studded commentary panel which includes big names like AB De Villiers, Kane Williamson, Shane Watson, and Virender Sehwag.

In a never-seen-before avatar, one of the world's most accomplished batters and most loved global figures, Kane Williamson, will make his debut as a commentator and expert in the IPL. The first New Zealand player to win the orange cap and two-time IPL champion played with Gujarat Titans until last season.

The addition of IPL champion Shane Watson, former Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher and his compatriot and Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon AB DeVilliers, former Punjab Kings mentor Virender Sehwag, former Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan, former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina, will further deepen JioStar's key proposition of providing fans inside access from key members who until recently shared the dressing room with top franchisees.

After winning titles with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Shane Watson continues his journey in the IPL with JioStar. The line-up also includes former IPL captains and heroes, including Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, and Kedar Jadhav across multiple language feeds. Father-son duo of Anirudh Srikkanth and K Srikkanth will feature together in the Tamil expert's panel. Manvinder Bisla, man of the match of the 2012 IPL Final, will be the face of the Haryanvi feed.

Making the viewing experience inclusive and ensuring fans and viewers can enjoy the cricket carnival in their own way, MaxView, Live Audio Descriptive and Indian Sign Language will make their IPL debut on JioHotstar. Multi-cam feed will continue to give viewers on JioHotstar options to watch IPL from different angles, with fan-favourite Hero Cam coming back along with Stump Cam, Batter Cam, and Bird's Eye Cam, among others.

The Hangout feed will give fans a light-hearted and quirky take on the perennially competitive league through new-age content creators and popular stand-up comics like Angad Singh, Kunal Saluja, Sahiba Bali, Inder Sahni, Shubham Shandilya, and Aditya Kulshreshta among others. This feed will present quintessential IPL action that is expected to draw first-time and non-sports viewers and augment the league's viewership.

