Indian Premier League 2025 will start on March 22, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ahead of the IPL, former Indian player Harbhajan Singh spoke about the rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). "CSK vs MI is like India and Pakistan of IPL; their fans support them to the core. Many big players have played for both teams; CSK is one of the top teams in IPL, and if you beat them, your team will be in the headlines, and the same goes for Mumbai Indians. High pressure, high voltage game and full of fun." JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh told the media.

He also praised Riyan Parag, who has been named Rajasthan Royals captain until Sanju Samson gains full fitness.

"Many young players come every season, score runs, and pick up wickets...My eyes are on Riyan Parag, he has been named Rajasthan Royals captain...We have seen what he can do and he has tremendous talent. I want to see him as a grown man who wins matches and tournaments. In bowlers I want to see all the young spinners who have been added in this edition, I want to see their mindset, " he said.

MI and CSK have a strong fanbase. Fans have waited a whole year for MS Dhoni to return in the yellow jersey. The last time these two teams clashed, CSK got the better of MI. Chennai won the match by 20 runs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century and Matheesha Pathirana taking four wickets and being awarded Player of the Game. MS Dhoni scored 20 runs off four balls which came to be the exact margin of victory for CSK.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)