Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently and the duo played 'crennis' - which according to the India great is 'little bit of cricket and little bit of tennis'. In a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar, he can be seen meeting Bill Gates on a tennis court. However, the American businessman and philanthropist was surprised by the way Tendulkar was holding the tennis racquet. "I though we were playing tennis?" Gates said. "I said crennis," replied Tendulkar. The fun video ended with the two enjoying a Vada Pav each.

"Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same. Crennis was fun, but the real action is brewing with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation & Gates Foundation. pic.twitter.com/Khrf6pCbUu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 21, 2025

Sachin Tendulkar hailed the current Indian set-up, saying that it is no longer just a "batting powerhouse", but world-class pacers and spinners have made this team "filled with talent, youth and experience".

Sachin said, "This team is filled with talent and has a great mix of youth and experience. What excites me the most is the fearless approach they have. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and now Shubman Gill are carrying forward the legacy in their own way. Also, the way our bowlers have evolved is fantastic. India is no longer just a batting powerhouse - we have world-class pacers and spinners as well."

Tendulkar is at no wrong here, as over the years, Team India has witnessed some class and exciting batters like Virat, Rohit, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer. These batters have not only helped India maintain an unbeaten run at home in Test cricket for over 12 years till it was broken by New Zealand last year but also helped them solidify themselves as a white-ball cricket powerhouse. While Team India did fumble in knockouts in recent years, their 10-match unbeaten run to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 runners-up finish at home and T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy wins in 2024 and this year has made them a limited-overs cricket giant.

The efforts of the batters have been complemented well by bowlers, with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja helping India establish Test supremacy at home with both ball and bat, with stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma also delivering spells that made fast bowling cool again among the masses. Over the last two years, the growth of young express pacers like Mayank Yadav, Umran Malik and Kartik Tyagi has also excited fans.

