The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a Captains', Coaches, and Managers' meeting at its headquarters on Thursday, March 20, ahead of the 18th season of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). During the meeting, representatives from all 10 IPL teams provided feedback and opinions on various aspects of the playing conditions. Based on a common consensus, the following updates have been incorporated.

1) Use of saliva to shine the ball

Effective from the IPL 2025 season, bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. This decision follows consultations with all 10 teams and marks a return to traditional ball maintenance practices. The ban on the use of saliva, which was originally imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been lifted.

2) Replacement of wet ball to counter dew

To address challenges posed by dew during evening matches, the team bowling second will now have the option to request a ball change once after the 10th over.

a| The bowling captain can make this request, regardless of whether there is visible dew or not. Once the request is made, the umpires will mandatorily replace the ball with another one of similar wear and tear. The bowling team will not have the liberty to choose the replacement ball.

b| Additionally, the umpires retain the authority to change the ball at any time before the 10th over if it is deemed too wet, out of shape, lost, or damaged. If a captain requests a ball change in the 11th over due to it being out of shape, the umpires will evaluate the request and approve it if deemed necessary.

c| If a subsequent request is made after a few overs solely due to dew, the umpires will be required to replace the ball mandatorily as stated earlier.

Advertisement

3) New Code of Conduct

Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points which will remain valid for 36 months.

4) Expansion of DRS Scope: The Decision Review System (DRS) has been expanded to include height-based no-ball reviews and wide-ball reviews outside the off-stump. The updated system will utilize Hawk-Eye technology and ball-tracking to assist umpires in making accurate and consistent decisions.