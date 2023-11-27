Pakistan's star pacer Hasan Ali has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said that he will definitely play the tournament if given an opportunity. It is worth noting that Pakistan cricketers took part in the inaugural edition of IPL way back in 2008 but after that they were banned from the competition due to the increasing political tension between their country and India. In the first season, big names like Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul and Kamran Akmal had taken part in the cash-rich competition.

"Every player wants to play IPL and it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future," Hasan said on Samaa Lounge.

Earlier, Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had said that the players of the nation should not worry about India not allowing them to play in the T20 event.

Talking about IPL 2023, all 10 franchises are set for upcoming auction, having decided which players they wish to retain and release ahead of the bidding war.

Mumbai Indians' signing of Hardik Pandya emerged as the biggest talking point with the Gujarat Titans skipper deciding to re-join his old franchise after spending two seasons with GT. Meanwhile the Gujarat-based franchise named Shubman Gill as its skipper.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Among other highlights, Delhi Capitals decided to retain wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant despite there being no clarity over his potential return to the field. Pant missed the entire IPL 2023 season because of the car crash he was involved in in December 2022.

The IPL 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19 in Dubai.