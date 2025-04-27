The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left everyone surprised as the franchise announced the arrival of its players and support staff in Maldives, in the middle of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The news left many surprised as no IPL match is scheduled to be held outside the country. But, the SRH could afford a mid-season break for its players and staff because of the extended gap they have in the league stage of the campaign. The Sunrisers are to face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a week's time, hence giving the management enough space to help the players and staff rejuvenate themselves.

SRH captioned the video of the team's arrival in Maldives as : "Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!"

Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives! pic.twitter.com/CyE0MvZHy3 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 26, 2025

SRH needed to beat CSK in their last match in order to remain practically alive in the playoffs race. The Sunrisers opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Quickfire knocks from young guns Dewald Brevis (42 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (30 in 19 balls, with six fours) were the highlights as CSK lost wickets regularly, skittled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

Harshal Patel (4/28) was the top bowler for SRH with his fantastic four-over spell. Jaydev Unadkat (2/21) was also impressive in his 2.5 overs.

During the run-chase of 155 runs, SRH did face some hiccups and was at one point in a tricky spot, at 106/5 in 13.5 overs. Knocks from Ishan Kishan (44 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six) and Kamindu Mendis (32* in 22 balls, with three fours) were enough to help SRH secure a five-wicket win with eight balls left.

Noor Ahmed (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

Harshal was named the 'Player of the Match' for his four-wicket haul.

With this win, SRH has jumped to number eight in the points table with three wins and six losses, giving them six points. On the other hand, CSK is at the bottom with two wins and seven losses, giving them just four points.

With ANI Inputs