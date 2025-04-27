Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Litmus Test For Rishabh Pant's LSG As MI Target 5 Wins In A Row
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: After losing four games out of their first five matches, MI bounced back in style and won four matches on the trot.
MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: High on momentum, Mumbai Indians are ready to face Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. After losing four games out of their first five matches, MI bounced back in style and won four matches on the trot. With 10 points after nine matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side will aim for a big win against LSG to maintain their winning ways. LSG, on the other hand, also have 10 points after nine matches and will look to put their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from MI vs LSG, IPL 2025 match -
- 14:18 (IST)MI vs LSG Live: A mid-table clashA rampaging Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning run in a vital mid-table battle against a dangerous Lucknow Super Giants . Placed fourth and sixth respectively, MI and LSG both have an impressive 10 points in their kitty and are only separated by the net run rate, having won five matches each and lost four in nine games so far.
