England vs West Indies LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Today is likely to be James Anderson's final day as a Test cricketer, as England look to wrap up the first Test against West Indies on Day 3 itself. West Indies ended Day 2 trailing by 171 runs, struggling at 79/6 in their second innings. Anderson has picked up three wickets in the game, including dismissing Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with an unplayable inswinger yesterday. With just four wickets left to take, England could seal an innings victory in the first session of Day 3. (Live Scorecard)