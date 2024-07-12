Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 3
ENG vs WI Live, 1st Test Day 3: England can seal victory today, with just four West Indies wickets left to take.
England vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 3© AFP
England vs West Indies LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Today is likely to be James Anderson's final day as a Test cricketer, as England look to wrap up the first Test against West Indies on Day 3 itself. West Indies ended Day 2 trailing by 171 runs, struggling at 79/6 in their second innings. Anderson has picked up three wickets in the game, including dismissing Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with an unplayable inswinger yesterday. With just four wickets left to take, England could seal an innings victory in the first session of Day 3. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2024, Jul 10, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
371
WI
121&127/9 (45.2)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.80
Batsman
Gudakesh Motie
25 (30)
Jayden Seales
5* (7)
Bowler
James Anderson
29/3 (15.2)
Gus Atkinson
55/4 (13)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 Updates, check out cricket news and Euro Cup 2024 at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs WI Live, 1st Test Day 3
No run.
'Catch It' is the collective call but it lands way short ahead of Ben Duckett at deep square leg.
Anderson angles it into the batter but hurls it down the leg side, Gudakesh Motie guides the ball with a gentle tuck through square leg for one.
Hard length, on the off, Jayden Seales solidly blocks it near the strip to the off side and takes a quick single.
FOUR! Nice shot down the ground! Anderson overpitches with a beautiful seam position, looking to shape into the batter from that angle, but the ball doesn't move a bit. Jayden Seales plants his front foot ahead and spanks it down the ground for a boundary.
Angles away from the off stump, on a fuller length, Jayden Seales swings but gets beaten on the outside edge.
So, James Anderson does get another shot at wrapping things up and he is up against Jayden Seales with the crowd and his family willing him on.
FOUR! That's powered away by Motie! Full length on the off stump, Motie clears the front leg and hits through mid off for a boundary.
Back of a length and outside the off stump. Gudakesh Motie hits into the leg side, up and over Anderson's head at mid-wicket. He gives another chase and limits it to a couple of runs.
In the air...lands safe! Short and on the body from Atkinson, Gudakesh Motie miscues his pull high up in the air but sails over the inner ring and lands behind mid-wicket. Two taken.